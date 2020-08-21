Manchester United are now free to complete the signing of promising Barcelona defender Marc Jurado, after receiving international clearance.

According to ESPN, United are now free to include Jurado in preparation plans ahead of the new season but won't be able to integrate him with the squad.

It's stated that he won't be able to train with the club for the next two weeks due to quarantine rules after arriving from Spain.

Jurado has been lauded as a modern-day right-back, marauding up and down the flank and contributing to goals and assists.

He's more so caught the eye for his defensive abilities, boasting blistering pace, surprising strength and good positional awareness.

The 16-year-old can also operate as a winger and has demonstrated impressive link-up play during his time in FCB Cadete B.

Jurado isn't the first La Masia graduate United have snatched and follows in the footsteps of a certain 17-year-old centre-back that arrived at Old Trafford in 2004.

His name was Gerard Pique, who moved to Manchester in the year Jurado was born, and he went on to enjoy a fairly successful career.

The exciting full-back is expected to link up with Neil Ryan's Under-18 side this term and could certainly be one to watch amongst the club's Academy ranks.

United could have a serious talent on their hands to challenge or even succeed Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the future.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, where they discuss United's interest in David Brooks...