Report: Is Adrien Rabiot an Alternative For Frenkie De Jong?

If Manchester United complete the proposed deal for central midfielder Rabiot, where will they stand in their elongated pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong?

Manchester United are reported to have agreed a deal in principle with Juventus for midfielder Adrien Rabiot. He will cost a fee of approximately £15 million, according to The Guardian.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

United have been hedging their bets entirely on the proposed acquisition of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

De Jong has been cited as intrinsic to United's style of play in Erik ten Hag's mind. The reports concerning Rabiot have, therefore, greatly surprised everyone.

With a deal close for Rabiot, however, have United forgone this extended negotiation with the chaotic hierarchy of Barcelona? Have they settled on a (much) cheaper alternative? Have United realised that Rabiot, unlike de Jong, may want to play at Old Trafford?

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

David Ornstein, who exclusively broke the Rabiot news for The Athletic, discussed the Rabiot-de Jong-United entanglement and explained the club's viewpoint on their midfield targets.

He told The Athletic Football Podcast that the Rabiot deal has, in fact, been brewing slowly in the background all summer,

"I understand that Adrien Rabiot is a leading target of Manchester United for central midfield, it [pursuing him] is not a knee jerk reaction to yesterday's result."

IMAGO / Panthermedia

Ornstein continued. He relayed his insider-information on Rabiot's potential signing in relation to the de Jong saga,

"I suspect, from the sort of noises I've got around the Adrien Rabiot situation, that Manchester United might look to do this deal additionally to whatever might happen or not with Frenkie de Jong."

Given the low-cost financial nature of Rabiot's signing, one would assume that there would be sufficient budget to bid for a superior midfielder, whether that be de Jong or a suitable alternative.

With the Glazers captaining United's ship, however, there can be no assumptions. Fans will be simply forced to hope.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon