Report: Is Adrien Rabiot an Alternative For Frenkie De Jong?

Skip to main content

Is Adrien Rabiot an Alternative For Frenkie De Jong?

Reported to have agreed a fee with Juventus for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, have Manchester United surrendered to the crumbling Frenkie de Jong transfer saga?

If Manchester United complete the proposed deal for central midfielder Rabiot, where will they stand in their elongated pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong?

Manchester United are reported to have agreed a deal in principle with Juventus for midfielder Adrien Rabiot. He will cost a fee of approximately £15 million, according to The Guardian.

Adrien Rabiot arriving

United have been hedging their bets entirely on the proposed acquisition of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer. 

De Jong has been cited as intrinsic to United's style of play in Erik ten Hag's mind. The reports concerning Rabiot have, therefore, greatly surprised everyone.

With a deal close for Rabiot, however, have United forgone this extended negotiation with the chaotic hierarchy of Barcelona? Have they settled on a (much) cheaper alternative? Have United realised that Rabiot, unlike de Jong, may want to play at Old Trafford? 

De Jong

David Ornstein, who exclusively broke the Rabiot news for The Athletic, discussed the Rabiot-de Jong-United entanglement and explained the club's viewpoint on their midfield targets.

He told The Athletic Football Podcast that the Rabiot deal has, in fact, been brewing slowly in the background all summer,

"I understand that Adrien Rabiot is a leading target of Manchester United for central midfield, it [pursuing him] is not a knee jerk reaction to yesterday's result."

Adrien Rabiot

Ornstein continued. He relayed his insider-information on Rabiot's potential signing in relation to the de Jong saga,

"I suspect, from the sort of noises I've got around the Adrien Rabiot situation, that Manchester United might look to do this deal additionally to whatever might happen or not with Frenkie de Jong."

Given the low-cost financial nature of Rabiot's signing, one would assume that there would be sufficient budget to bid for a superior midfielder, whether that be de Jong or a suitable alternative. 

With the Glazers captaining United's ship, however, there can be no assumptions. Fans will be simply forced to hope.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Is Adrien Rabiot an Alternative For Frenkie De Jong?

By Seth Dooley24 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Has Rejected To Join Turkish Side And Sees Himself Forced To Stay At Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero10 minutes ago
Sesko
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: RB Leipzig Closing In On Deal To Sign Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Quotes

'The Question Is If Erik ten Hag Can Get A Smile On His Face. - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder

By Soumyajit Roy7 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Working On A Deal To Sign French Midfielder

By Soumyajit Roy7 hours ago
Roy Keane
Quotes

Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
Marko Arnautovic
Opinions

Why Manchester United Signing Marko Arnautovic Would Be A Huge Step Backwards

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago