Is Grealish's United transfer now in doubt?

A couple of months ago, there didn't seem to be an end of the speculation linking Jack Grealish to Manchester United, but it's died down in recent memory.

At the peak of links with Grealish, it seemed like Paul Pogba's departure was imminent but circumstances have somewhat changed since then.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused global economic damage, which raised serious questions whether the few clubs able to afford the 27-year-old... will actually be able to afford his services.

His future at Old Trafford may have a knock-on effect in terms of United's interest in Grealish though.

During Laurie Whitwell's Q & A for The Athletic on Thursday, he claimed that Jadon Sancho is firmly United's priority going into the summer transfer window.

Notably, though, Whitwell stated that whilst Grealish is 'certainly' a player the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is monitoring closely, a move could depend on a few factors.

It's said that the signing of Grealish could now depend on Pogba's situation, as well as Aston Villa's stance ahead of a period of uncertainty.

Villa are in a relegation scrap and will have to fight for their place in the Premier League once football returns, but now may be the perfect time to cash in on Grealish.

Even if Dean Smith's side stay up, the financial damage inflicted on Villa during the pandemic may tempt them to sell.

I think the main aspect of this is Pogba though.

With the Frenchman, Solskjaer also has Bruno Fernandes who enjoys playing a similar role, whilst Marcus Rashford is occupying the left-wing spot.

Grealish's dream move to Manchester seems to be under threat.

