Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Is Grealish's United transfer now in doubt?

Alex Turk

A couple of months ago, there didn't seem to be an end of the speculation linking Jack Grealish to Manchester United, but it's died down in recent memory.

At the peak of links with Grealish, it seemed like Paul Pogba's departure was imminent but circumstances have somewhat changed since then.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused global economic damage, which raised serious questions whether the few clubs able to afford the 27-year-old... will actually be able to afford his services.

His future at Old Trafford may have a knock-on effect in terms of United's interest in Grealish though.

During Laurie Whitwell's Q&A for The Athletic on Thursday, he claimed that Jadon Sancho is firmly United's priority going into the summer transfer window.

Notably, though, Whitwell stated that whilst Grealish is 'certainly' a player the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is monitoring closely, a move could depend on a few factors.

It's said that the signing of Grealish could now depend on Pogba's situation, as well as Aston Villa's stance ahead of a period of uncertainty.

Villa are in a relegation scrap and will have to fight for their place in the Premier League once football returns, but now may be the perfect time to cash in on Grealish.

Even if Dean Smith's side stay up, the financial damage inflicted on Villa during the pandemic may tempt them to sell.

I think the main aspect of this is Pogba though.

With the Frenchman, Solskjaer also has Bruno Fernandes who enjoys playing a similar role, whilst Marcus Rashford is occupying the left-wing spot.

Grealish's dream move to Manchester seems to be under threat.

Be sure to check out this morning's instalment of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where we discuss the latest news on Jack Grealish's potential arrival:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grealish Depends on Pogba | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 22/05/20

An update on the Jack Grealish situation and how it involves Paul Pogba. There is also more reports on Jadon Sancho.

Mitul Mistry

United release damning quarterly financial report

Manchester United have released financial figures from the third quarter, showing the partial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

United want to keep Dalot amid heavyweight interest

Manchester United reportedly want to keep Diogo Dalot this summer amid heavyweight interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Alex Turk

Traore Could Be Sancho Alternative? | News Round-Up | Manchester United News | 21/05/20

Today as news comes form France that United are interested in a move for Wolves winger Adamants Traore!

Mitul Mistry

Solskjaer: 'I'd rather have a hole in the squad than an a***hole'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brutally explained his stance on the types of player he wants at Manchester United in a recent interview.

Alex Turk

Maguire hails 'safe' return to United training

Harry Maguire has hailed the safe nature of Manchester United's return to training in stage one of 'Project Restart'.

Alex Turk

IN PICTURES: United's first day back in training

Manchester United returned to training for the first time since March on Wednesday - take a look at the day in pictures.

Alex Turk

Manchester United Front Runners for Sancho - David Ornstein | Transfer Talk | Manchester United News | 20/05/20

This mornings Paper Talk includes reliable journalist David Ornstein provides the latest update on the Jadon Sancho transfer and claims that United are leading the way for the Dortmund winger! As well as Jimmy Garner going out on loan.

Mitul Mistry

United coronavirus-free following weekend tests

Manchester United have not reported any positive cases of coronavirus ahead of a return to training this week.

Alex Turk

United 'committed' to refunding season ticket holders

Manchester United have reassured season ticket holders that they are 'committed' to providing them with refunds.

Alex Turk