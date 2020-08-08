Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

Alex Turk

This was a transfer saga destined to drag on throughout the summer transfer window, but is Jadon Sancho's prospective move to Manchester United falling into doubt?

Here's what we know...

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Sancho has agreed personal terms for a contract that would run until 2025, but it's now down to the two clubs negotiating a fee.

That's where the problem lies.

Borussia Dortmund are insistent on receiving €120million (£108million) for Sancho this summer, which is throwing a serious spanner in the works amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

United are looking for a compromise which would see the fee paid in instalments over the next couple of years, but have not yet tempted the Bundesliga club's hand.

Some outlets are claiming Dortmund have set 10 August as the deadline to sign Sancho, otherwise, they will offer the 20-year-old a pay rise.

That's thought not to be totally correct, but the latest reports coming out of England have suggested could be ready to walk away from the transfer this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Dortmund are refusing to lower their hefty valuation of Sancho and are demanding £90million upfront.

That would require United to owe £18million in instalments, which, realistically, would cancel out the Reds' purpose of doing so at such a small amount.

The report adds that United simply consider Dortmund's asking price as too high in the current market and are seriously considering alternative options.

This could easily be all part of the complicated game football transfers have transpired into in recent times, but at the moment it would appear that there is a risk of this one not going through.

I think you could strongly argue that it's likely United will capture Sancho, even if it means waiting for yet another year to try and agree a more realistic price.

With the club now based in Germany for a large chunk of this month, it will be interesting to see if that will help talks escalate.

We're getting a different update on this story every day at the moment though, big or small, and this certainly won't be the last twist.

Be sure to prepare for United's clash against Copenhagen the right way, by watching The Preview on Stretford Paddock...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bruno Fernandes strike nominated for Premier League Goal of the Season award

Bruno Fernandes' strike against Brighton & Hove Albion has been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Goal of the Season award.

Alex Turk

United quartet nominated for Premier League Young Player of the Year award

Three Manchester United stars have been nominated for the Premier League's 2019/20 Young Player of the Year award.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses calls to give Harry Maguire a rest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed calls to give Manchester United captain Harry Maguire a rest in the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong set to complete exciting Werder Bremen loan move

Promising Manchester United forward Tahith Chong is set to complete an exciting loan move to Werder Bremen for the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Alexis Sanchez has left United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez has left Manchester United on a permanent transfer, joining Inter Milan.

Alex Turk

Europa League Preview: LASK Linz (H)

Manchester United host LASK Linz at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they look to secure passage into the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Fred: United now capable of winning all the gold

Fred has claimed Manchester United are capable of challenging for all the silverware next season.

Alex Turk

United confirm changes to Europa League squad

Manchester United have confirmed the 30-man squad that will feature in the remainding knockout stages of the Europa League.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's new 20/21 home shirt explained

Manchester United have, this morning, unveiled the new home shirt for the 2020/21 home season and will wear it against LASK Linz on Wednesday.

Alex Turk

United enter 'advanced stage' in talks for Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly entered an 'advanced stage' in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk