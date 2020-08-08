Is United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho now in serious doubt?

This was a transfer saga destined to drag on throughout the summer transfer window, but is Jadon Sancho's prospective move to Manchester United falling into doubt?

Here's what we know...

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Sancho has agreed personal terms for a contract that would run until 2025, but it's now down to the two clubs negotiating a fee.

That's where the problem lies.

Borussia Dortmund are insistent on receiving €120million (£108million) for Sancho this summer, which is throwing a serious spanner in the works amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

United are looking for a compromise which would see the fee paid in instalments over the next couple of years, but have not yet tempted the Bundesliga club's hand.

Some outlets are claiming Dortmund have set 10 August as the deadline to sign Sancho, otherwise, they will offer the 20-year-old a pay rise.

That's thought not to be totally correct, but the latest reports coming out of England have suggested could be ready to walk away from the transfer this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Dortmund are refusing to lower their hefty valuation of Sancho and are demanding £90million upfront.

That would require United to owe £18million in instalments, which, realistically, would cancel out the Reds' purpose of doing so at such a small amount.

The report adds that United simply consider Dortmund's asking price as too high in the current market and are seriously considering alternative options.

This could easily be all part of the complicated game football transfers have transpired into in recent times, but at the moment it would appear that there is a risk of this one not going through.

I think you could strongly argue that it's likely United will capture Sancho, even if it means waiting for yet another year to try and agree a more realistic price.

With the club now based in Germany for a large chunk of this month, it will be interesting to see if that will help talks escalate.

We're getting a different update on this story every day at the moment though, big or small, and this certainly won't be the last twist.

