Is Donny van de Beek's Manchester United move imminent?

Alex Turk

News coming out of the Netherlands today suggests Donny van de Beek is very close to leaving Ajax amid heavy links to Manchester United.

The Eredivisie champions faced Eintracht Frankfurt in a pre-season friendly this afternoon, but Van de Beek was withdrawn from the squad.

According to De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij, Tier 1 on Ajax news, this was due to 'transfer developments' and noise coming out of Amsterdam claims interest from United and Barcelona has quickly become more concrete.

Ahead of his side's game against Frankfurt, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the reports to Ziggo Sport Voetbal, quoted by @utdreport:

"There are indeed developments that keep him out of the squad [to face Eintracht Frankfurt]."

Since then, reliable Barcelona reporter Gerard Romero has confirmed Van de Beek isn't in fact an option for the La Liga giants this summer.

With that being said, the breaking reports from inside Ajax could very likely be regarding United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the transfer market is seemingly getting closer.

However, the Reds can't be considered as in the clear.

De Telegraaf claimed in June that Real Madrid had agreed a €50million deal for the Dutch midfielder, however, were unwilling to approve the transfer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

More interestingly though, United were said to be hijacking the deal and based on the latest updates, they could have been successful in doing so.

Expect quick developments with this one.

