Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Ex-United star told Jack Grealish has 'heart set' on Old Trafford move

Alex Turk

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has claimed he's been told that Jack Grealish has his 'heart set' on a move in the summer transfer window.

United have been heavily linked with Grealish is recent months, but Aston Villa's Premier League survival has complicated the prospective deal.

A deal worth less than £50million could have been on the table if Villa returned to the Championship, but the Midlands club could now demand up to £80million for their captain.

Quoted by The Independent, Owen is led to believe that Grealish is eyeing a move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2020/21 season:

“I think he’s [Grealish] after Manchester United as well. I’m told he has his heart set on Manchester United. I’d be surprised if he went anywhere else. He’ll be more expensive now to possible suitors. There is that tie now that it’s his team and they’re still in the Premier League. It would have been an easier decision if they went down. You can’t have someone like that playing in the Championship. He’s a top player, he would suit an awful lot of teams; he’s exceptional."

United are in need of better depth in the attacking midfield area, but admittedly, Owen's claims by no means suggest Grealish is United-bound.

With the Reds set to splash around £100million on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the chances of spending similar on Grealish are nil.

If the 24-year-old's heart is set on Manchester though, he could push Villa to let him move on which would potentially see a good deal on offer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a list of options though, and if he's not available the club won't hesitate to look elsewhere.

Be sure to check out the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock, this week with Sky Sports' Manchester United correspondent James Cooper...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Must keep momentum: What’s the biggest area of need in transfer window?

What's the biggest area of need for Manchester United in the summer transfer window?

Ronaldo Brown

Jesse Lingard devotes love for United in heartfelt public message

Jesse Lingard has devoted his love for Manchester United in a message to supporters on social media.

Alex Turk

Three centre-back options United should consider this summer

Alex Turk runs through three centre-back options Manchester United should consider ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

'We need trophies' - Fernandes eyeing European glory with United

Bruno Fernandes is eyeing European success with Manchester United after helping guide the club into next season's Champions League.

Alex Turk

Star Red vs. Leicester City (A): Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof produced another really impressive game by numbers as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-0.

Alex Turk

'Blah, blah, blah' - Solskjaer delighted to prove the papers wrong

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken very fondly about Manchester United proving the newspapers wrong by finishing third in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Five Leicester players that could improve United next season

Leicester's failure to qualify for the Champions League might open up a door for United to pick up some of their best talent.

james-young

Maguire: Champions League football is the minimum expectancy at United

Harry Maguire has explained how Champions League football is the minimum expectancy at a club like Manchester United, following the win over Leicester City.

Alex Turk

Manchester United are back in the Champions League

Manchester United secured qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday.

Alex Turk

United Team News: Leicester City (A)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made one change as Manchester United face Leicester City for a Champions League spot.

Alex Turk