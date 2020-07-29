Ex-United star told Jack Grealish has 'heart set' on Old Trafford move

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has claimed he's been told that Jack Grealish has his 'heart set' on a move in the summer transfer window.

United have been heavily linked with Grealish is recent months, but Aston Villa's Premier League survival has complicated the prospective deal.

A deal worth less than £50million could have been on the table if Villa returned to the Championship, but the Midlands club could now demand up to £80million for their captain.

Quoted by The Independent, Owen is led to believe that Grealish is eyeing a move to Old Trafford ahead of the 2020/21 season:

“I think he’s [Grealish] after Manchester United as well. I’m told he has his heart set on Manchester United. I’d be surprised if he went anywhere else. He’ll be more expensive now to possible suitors. There is that tie now that it’s his team and they’re still in the Premier League. It would have been an easier decision if they went down. You can’t have someone like that playing in the Championship. He’s a top player, he would suit an awful lot of teams; he’s exceptional."

United are in need of better depth in the attacking midfield area, but admittedly, Owen's claims by no means suggest Grealish is United-bound.

With the Reds set to splash around £100million on signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the chances of spending similar on Grealish are nil.

If the 24-year-old's heart is set on Manchester though, he could push Villa to let him move on which would potentially see a good deal on offer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a list of options though, and if he's not available the club won't hesitate to look elsewhere.

