James Garner Close to Premier League Transfer

In a rather shock decision, Manchester United marked James Garner as available for transfer two weeks ago.

Garner enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, in which he gained plaudits for his dynamic and dominant midfield performances to help the side clinch promotion.

Only 21-years-old, the academy product had been expected to transition into a first team role under Erik ten Hag.

United's midfield options were depleted after numerous exits at the end of last season.

Garner's ability to function in multiple midfield roles to a high-quality level could have been useful to United, especially considering the club's history and pride in developing academy talents.

Having been listed as sellable, Garner was immediately linked with a transfer to numerous Premier League sides: Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United were all noted as interested.

Everton, however, have now emerged as strong favourites for capturing Garner ahead of tomorrow's transfer deadline.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update,

'Everton are winning the race to sign James Garner, now feeling close to complete the agreement with Man United on permanent deal.

'Been told Everton are pushing to get it done — three other clubs have bid but EFC now favourites.'

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic concurred with Romano's report, suggesting that Everton are hopeful of finalising the transfer for a fee in the region of £15million including potential add-ons.

Such a low transfer sum is quite remarkable for a young English talent with ninety-seven professional appearances already to his name.

In comparison, Everton rejected a £45million bid for Anthony Gordon from Chelsea last week.

