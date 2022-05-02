Jesse Lingard Expected to Play at Old Trafford for the Final Time

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave the Red Devils at the end of this season.

The England international is expected to play his final game at the Theatre of Dreams as the midfielder is set to become a free agent this summer. The 29-year-old will say his goodbyes to the fans at the end of today's Brentford game.

Various top-ranked clubs across Europe have registered an interest in Jesse Lingard.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus have been monitoring the player's situation at the club. More Premier League clubs are expected to compete with these top European sides for the Manchester United academy graduate's signature.

Jesse Lingard wants to force into England's World Cup squad in Qatar by proving his potential and reliability through consistent game time. The Englishman had a successful loan spell at West Ham towards the second half of last year under former Manchester United manager David Moyes.

The midfielder was part of the academy's FA Youth Cup 2011 winning squad along with Paul Pogba where current captain Harry Maguire played for losing finalist, Sheffield United.

Jesse Lingard will be reverently remembered by Manchester United fans for scoring the winner against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup finals under Dutch manager Louis van Gaal.

The former academy graduate will be one of several free agents at Manchester with the likes of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, and Paul Pogba leaving at the end of this season.

Last January, Jesse Lingard witnessed his loan move to Newcastle United collapse on deadline day.

