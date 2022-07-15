Jesse Lingard Wanted By Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney At DC United

Recently released former Manchester United player and academy graduate, Jesse Lingard is reportedly wanted by DC United’s new boss and United legend Wayne Rooney to join him in the MLS, according to a report.

Lingard was released from United at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract and has had a number of clubs such as West Ham, Tottenham and more looking at the possibility of signing him for free.

However, the midfielder would be looking for a considerable amount in wages due to the weekly salary he used to be picking up at United.

Now, Lingard may have a new option on the table, across the pond as a former United legend looks to acquire his services.

Wayne Rooney was recently appointed the manager of MLS side, DC United, a club that he also played for near the end of his incredible career.

Rooney has taken over the side in America who are currently struggling with a poor run of results, however have owners who would be willing to spend money to back the new boss.

According to a report from the Athletic via the Metro;

“Lingard could be tempted to move to the States and talks are ongoing between his representatives and the American club which Rooney has just taken over as manager.”

The move could be highly beneficial for Lingard and could see him become the ‘star’ of the American side.

