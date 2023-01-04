Skip to main content
Joao Felix Fails To Return To Atletico Training Amid Manchester United Links

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Joao Felix has reportedly failed to return to training as he looks for an exit from Atletico. Manchester United remain interested.

Manchester United do want to sign Joao Felix in the January transfer window, the Red Devils are looking for an attacker. However, Atletico Madrid will not let him leave easily, even on a loan deal.

Felix is looking for a way out of Spain, he wants to move to a new club but the idea of him staying is still possible. Atletico may hold onto him until the summer incase of a managerial change. 

Erik Ten Hag wants to bring the forward to the club and the player is open to the move. United are willing to make an offer for the player. 

Aston Villa have been today linked with the forward again. Unai Emery has reportedly spoken to the player but the forward is not convinced of the project and the club. 

United and Arsenal have been outlined as more likely destinations for the forward. Jorge Mendes is open to bring the player to Old Trafford. 

A new report from Spanish outlet Relevo have stated the following; “Manchester United wants to incorporate Joao Félix in this winter market. As Relay has learned, they are willing to offer four million euros plus full salary for the loan of the Portuguese until June. It would be a simple loan, without a purchase option.”

“The situation threatens to become increasingly tense, because the Felix is determined to break out in this market. In fact, he has not returned to training after the match against Elche, alleging muscular discomfort. His does not risk an injury.”

Transfers

By Alex Wallace
