Joao Felix Is The 'Most Realistic' Option For Manchester United In January

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

Joao Felix is the most realistic option for Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.

Manchester United have outlined Joao Felix as a possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window. The versatile attacker is out of favor at Atletico Madrid and is bound to leave the club.

United had been linked with a move for Cody Gakpo however the player joined Liverpool just a number of hours ago. United must now act to bring in the attacker they desire.

Felix has been outlined as an option and is now the most realistic choice for United given reports. Some say that United have a limited budget in January and will only be able to make loan signings.

Joao Felix Atletico Madrid

With Felix’s situation, the scenario could be quite simple however that doesn’t seem to be the case. The player wants to leave the club and United seem to be open to allowing the player to join on loan.

The terms of the loan seem to be the stumbling block as it stands as well as interest from the likes of Chelsea. Atletico would prefer to sell but are reportedly open to a loan with an option to buy.

A fee of £86million has been mentioned as a possible price for the player - something out of United’s current budget. The Red Devils are set to turn their attention to the attacker ahead of the window opening next week.

