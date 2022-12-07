Joao Felix Open To Manchester United Transfer

Joao Felix’s departure from Atletico Madrid is swiftly becoming one of the ones to watch as more stories develop. The Portuguese forward is ready to leave the Spanish side with many European clubs interested.

Felix is still a young talent and is nowhere near the player he could be in the next few years. He continues to demonstrate why so many clubs would be interested in his services due to his good performances.

Felix has been a great asset for Portugal so far at the World Cup and has been involved in a number of the sides goals. The young attacker has even registered a goal on the world stage.

IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports

A number of clubs have been linked with the forward including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and of course, Manchester United. The Red Devils have been reported as admirers of the player.

The one thing seemingly standing in the way of his departure is the incredible price tag placed on him. Atletico are understood to want upwards of £90million for the forward.

According to a new video from the UnitedMuppetiers, a well regarded source of United news;

“Joao Felix is said to be open to a move to United if there is an interest/desire to buy the player from the side of the Red Devils.”

