Skip to main content
Joao Felix Open To Manchester United Transfer

16th February 2022; Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga Santander, Club Atletico Madrid versus Levante UD; Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12364805 agenciaLOF

Joao Felix Open To Manchester United Transfer

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is said to be open to a move to Manchester United if the English side show an interest in the player.

Joao Felix’s departure from Atletico Madrid is swiftly becoming one of the ones to watch as more stories develop. The Portuguese forward is ready to leave the Spanish side with many European clubs interested.

Felix is still a young talent and is nowhere near the player he could be in the next few years. He continues to demonstrate why so many clubs would be interested in his services due to his good performances.

Felix has been a great asset for Portugal so far at the World Cup and has been involved in a number of the sides goals. The young attacker has even registered a goal on the world stage.

Joao Felix Casemiro

A number of clubs have been linked with the forward including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and of course, Manchester United. The Red Devils have been reported as admirers of the player.

The one thing seemingly standing in the way of his departure is the incredible price tag placed on him. Atletico are understood to want upwards of £90million for the forward.

According to a new video from the UnitedMuppetiers, a well regarded source of United news;

“Joao Felix is said to be open to a move to United if there is an interest/desire to buy the player from the side of the Red Devils.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
Transfers

Joao Felix Open To Manchester United Transfer

By Alex Wallace
Jadon Sancho Manchester United
Transfers

Chelsea To Plot Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

By Alex Wallace
Goncalo Ramos Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022
Opinions

Manchester United Could Step Up Pursuit Of Goncalo Ramos Following World Cup Hattrick

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Cadiz, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United v Cadiz, Predicted Lineup, Anthony Martial To Start

By Alex Wallace
Endrick
Transfers

Real Madrid Close to Signing Wonderkid Endrick

By Alex Wallace
Portugal Training
Match Day

Where To Watch Portugal v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Jan Oblak
Transfers

Manchester United Lining Up Bid To Sign Jan Oblak

By Alex Wallace