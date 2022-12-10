Skip to main content
Joao Felix Prefers Manchester United Move Over Other Clubs

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Joao Felix Prefers Manchester United Move Over Other Clubs

A new report has revealed that Manchester United could be the frontrunners to sign Joao Felix.

Manchester United could now be in pole position to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid following a new report. Erik Ten Hag’s side are now said to be the players preferred destination.

Felix is set to leave Atletico in 2023, the chance of a January exit is said to be possible. Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are all also said to be interested in signing the forward.

A report surfaced just some days ago that stated Felix was interested in a move to Old Trafford if the club showed their interest in the player. United are long standing admirers of the forward.

Joao Felix

The Portuguese international hasn’t quite reached all of his expectations at Atletico. The forward is more than a major talent and it is still extremely early on in his career.

If anything, Atletico’s current style is not suited to a player of Felix’s ability and suited play style. A move could not only benefit the player himself but could be a huge pickup for the club that signs him.

Ten Hag is a big fan of versatile forwards and Felix would perfectly fit that bill. With his ability to play as a striker, right sided winger and an advanced 10, he seems like the perfect fit.

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, United is Felix’s preferred destination when he is to leave Atletico. The players price tag will be high but he would most certainly be a statement signing under Ten Hag. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Felix Casemiro
Transfers

Joao Felix Prefers Manchester United Move Over Other Clubs

By Alex Wallace
Harry Kane
Match Day

Watch: Harry Kane Goal For England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

By Alex Wallace
France Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Real Betis, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Real Betis

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Real Betis, Friendly

By Alex Wallace
Goncalo Ramos Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Morocco v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit

By Alex Wallace