Joao Felix Prefers Manchester United Move Over Other Clubs

Manchester United could now be in pole position to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid following a new report. Erik Ten Hag’s side are now said to be the players preferred destination.

Felix is set to leave Atletico in 2023, the chance of a January exit is said to be possible. Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are all also said to be interested in signing the forward.

A report surfaced just some days ago that stated Felix was interested in a move to Old Trafford if the club showed their interest in the player. United are long standing admirers of the forward.

16th February 2022; Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga Santander, Club Atletico Madrid versus Levante UD; Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12364805 agenciaLOF

The Portuguese international hasn’t quite reached all of his expectations at Atletico. The forward is more than a major talent and it is still extremely early on in his career.

If anything, Atletico’s current style is not suited to a player of Felix’s ability and suited play style. A move could not only benefit the player himself but could be a huge pickup for the club that signs him.

Ten Hag is a big fan of versatile forwards and Felix would perfectly fit that bill. With his ability to play as a striker, right sided winger and an advanced 10, he seems like the perfect fit.

According to journalist Jacque Talbot, United is Felix’s preferred destination when he is to leave Atletico. The players price tag will be high but he would most certainly be a statement signing under Ten Hag.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon