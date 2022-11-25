Joao Felix To Leave Atletico Madrid In January, Manchester United Among Favourites To Sign Striker

Joao Felix is set to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window as the player is unhappy at the Spanish side. Manchester United, among others are leading candidates to sign the Portuguese attacker.

Felix scored at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday in Portugal’s 3-2 win against Ghana. The young attacker is incredibly versatile across the front line and could be a fantastic asset to any side.

Many people still regard Felix as one of the top talent’s in Europe despite some turbulent form at Atletico. The 23 year old has impressed on many occasions and his best years are still to come.

According to the report from Marca, Felix has stated his intentions to leave the club in the upcoming window. The forward is of interest to PSG, Chelsea and United.

United will be in the market for reinforcements in attack in 2023 due to the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo following his explosive interview some weeks ago. United will have to sign a player for the future and Felix fits the bill.

