Skip to main content
Joao Felix To Leave Atletico Madrid In January, Manchester United Among Favourites To Sign Striker

16th February 2022; Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga Santander, Club Atletico Madrid versus Levante UD; Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12364805 agenciaLOF

Joao Felix To Leave Atletico Madrid In January, Manchester United Among Favourites To Sign Striker

Joao Felix is set to leave Atletico Madrid in January with Manchester United among the favourites to sign him.

Joao Felix is set to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window as the player is unhappy at the Spanish side. Manchester United, among others are leading candidates to sign the Portuguese attacker.

Felix scored at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday in Portugal’s 3-2 win against Ghana. The young attacker is incredibly versatile across the front line and could be a fantastic asset to any side.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Many people still regard Felix as one of the top talent’s in Europe despite some turbulent form at Atletico. The 23 year old has impressed on many occasions and his best years are still to come.

Joao Felix Atletico Madrid

According to the report from Marca, Felix has stated his intentions to leave the club in the upcoming window. The forward is of interest to PSG, Chelsea and United.

United will be in the market for reinforcements in attack in 2023 due to the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo following his explosive interview some weeks ago. United will have to sign a player for the future and Felix fits the bill. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Felix
Transfers

Joao Felix To Leave Atletico Madrid In January, Manchester United Among Favourites To Sign Striker

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Remain Front Runners For Cody Gakpo Following Positive Talks

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star - Marcus Rashford Is 'Nowhere Near Good Enough' To Start For England

By Rhys James
Wales FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Wales v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Qatar v Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Ben Patterson
Gareth Southgate England
Match Day

Where To Watch England v USA, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Ben Patterson
Richarlison
Match Day

Watch: Richarlison Scores Wonder Goal For Brazil v Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
Opinions

Why Apple Could Be The Perfect Owners For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace