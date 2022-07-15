Skip to main content

John Murtough Speaks Out On Christian Eriksen Signing

Manchester United football director John Murtough has spoken out on the signing of Christian Eriksen after his move to the club was made official earlier on Friday.

Eriksen, 30, was a free agent after leaving Brentford at the end of his contract, and had offers from a number of clubs to join this summer.

The Danish playmaker, who already has experience playing in the Premier League during his days at Tottenham Hotspur, opted to sign for the Old Trafford side and play under former Ajax boss, Erik ten Hag.

United made the move official on Friday afternoon, stating that the midfielder has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Murtough, who is the man responsible for transfer negotiations, has revealed his feelings about signing the former Internazionale player.

christian eriksen

The club statement quoted Murtough as follows:

"Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him."


He added, “In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”

It is no wonder Christian Eriksen is a shrewd piece of business from the Red Devils, who need some players of his calibre in ten Hag's rebuild project at the club.

And they have finally captured their target from under the noses of a number of competitors domestic and abroad.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

christian eriksen
Transfers

John Murtough Speaks Out On Christian Eriksen Signing

By Soumyajit Roy37 seconds ago
Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory
Match Day

Match Report: Victory For Manchester United Against Melbourne Victory

By Soumyajit Roy9 minutes ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona To Seal Midfielder's Departure To Manchester United In Coming Days

By Soumyajit Roy42 minutes ago
christian eriksen
News

Christian Eriksen Signs For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Zidane Iqbal
Quotes

Zidane Iqbal Praises Amazing Erik Ten Hag As Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Anthony Martial
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Delivers His Verdict On Anthony Martial At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Luis Nani
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Luis Nani Speaks Following Melbourne Victory Cameo

By Rhys James2 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Happy With 'Really Good' Win Against Melbourne Victory

By Rhys James2 hours ago