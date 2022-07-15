John Murtough Speaks Out On Christian Eriksen Signing

Manchester United football director John Murtough has spoken out on the signing of Christian Eriksen after his move to the club was made official earlier on Friday.

Eriksen, 30, was a free agent after leaving Brentford at the end of his contract, and had offers from a number of clubs to join this summer.

The Danish playmaker, who already has experience playing in the Premier League during his days at Tottenham Hotspur, opted to sign for the Old Trafford side and play under former Ajax boss, Erik ten Hag.

United made the move official on Friday afternoon, stating that the midfielder has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Murtough, who is the man responsible for transfer negotiations, has revealed his feelings about signing the former Internazionale player.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The club statement quoted Murtough as follows:

"Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him."



He added, “In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”

It is no wonder Christian Eriksen is a shrewd piece of business from the Red Devils, who need some players of his calibre in ten Hag's rebuild project at the club.

And they have finally captured their target from under the noses of a number of competitors domestic and abroad.

