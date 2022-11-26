Jonathan David 'Keen' On Manchester United Move Amid Links

Manchester United are in major need of a striker to replace the departing Cristiano Ronaldo. It remains to be unclear whether United will sign that replacement in January or wait until the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag has identified his targets and United have been busy scouting a number of attackers across Europe. One of the many players that United like is Lille and Canada striker, Jonathan David.

The 22 is a well admired talent who is making his name in Ligue 1. The striker has nine goals so far this season in his domestic league and is said to be ready to make the next step.

David has a number of clubs looking at him and many would be prepared to sign the player if the opportunity arises. Lille are said to be open to selling the striker in January for a fee of around €50million.

As stated, United have scouted the player a number of times and have him listed as a target to sign as their new number nine. The full report comes from Florian Plettenburg, he says;

“Another candidate of Man Utd is the 22 y/o Canadian striker. He was scouted several times and he wants to make the next step. We‘ve been told that Lille would release him in winter for around €50m transfer fee.”

