Report: Jorge Mendes Has Offered Cristiano Ronaldo To Napoli On Loan

The Cristiano Ronaldo summer transfer saga continues as the players agent in particular continues to look for any potential destination for his client before the window closes.

Ronaldo has already been publicly rejected by a number of clubs, including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and most recently, Atletico Madrid.

Mendes has been offering Ronaldo to a number of clubs on loan however it is near enough impossible for any club to sign him due to his astronomical wage package that he currently receives at United.

Ronaldo is said to be open to a number of moves due to his desire to play in the Champions League next season.

Ronaldo has held crunch talks with United this week and more specifically has spoken to Erik Ten Hag at Carrington.

However the meeting doesn’t seem to have swayed anyones mind and both the club and player remain firm on their stance. United don’t want to sell Ronaldo and Ronaldo still wants to leave.

With the player slowly running out of options, the players agent is continuing to offer the player to other clubs, the latest being Napoli.

According to a new report from Spanish outlet, Diario AS, “Jorge Mendes has offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli on loan.”

However it is understood, Ronaldo would not leave United on loan at all.

