Skip to main content

Report: Jorge Mendes Has Offered Cristiano Ronaldo To Napoli On Loan

The Cristiano Ronaldo summer transfer saga continues as the players agent in particular continues to look for any potential destination for his client before the window closes.

Ronaldo has already been publicly rejected by a number of clubs, including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and most recently, Atletico Madrid. 

Mendes has been offering Ronaldo to a number of clubs on loan however it is near enough impossible for any club to sign him due to his astronomical wage package that he currently receives at United. 

Ronaldo is said to be open to a number of moves due to his desire to play in the Champions League next season. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has held crunch talks with United this week and more specifically has spoken to Erik Ten Hag at Carrington.

However the meeting doesn’t seem to have swayed anyones mind and both the club and player remain firm on their stance. United don’t want to sell Ronaldo and Ronaldo still wants to leave. 

With the player slowly running out of options, the players agent is continuing to offer the player to other clubs, the latest being Napoli.

According to a new report from Spanish outlet, Diario AS, “Jorge Mendes has offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli on loan.”

However it is understood, Ronaldo would not leave United on loan at all.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes Has Offered Cristiano Ronaldo To Napoli On Loan

By Alex Wallace52 seconds ago
ronaldo arriving
Articles

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Requested To Be Relinquished From His Contract With Manchester United Despite No Enquiries Arriving For The Striker

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Give Up Pursuit Of Antony

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of Chelsea Or Bayern Munich Move Revealed

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Atletico Madrid Fans Release Statement Against The Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Edwin Van Der Sar
Quotes

Edwin Van Der Sar Posts Message For Lisandro Martinez After Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Zidane Iqbal
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Makes Loan Decision On Two Manchester United Youngsters

By Rhys James14 hours ago
christian eriksen
Match Day

Manchester United 4-1 Wrexham AFC Match Report | Christian Eriksen Nets Free Kick Goal On Unofficial Debut

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago