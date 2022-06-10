Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Jorge Mendes is in Talks With Manchester United for Marco Asensio

According to a new report, football agent Jorge Mendes who oversees a number of clients including Cristiano Ronaldo, Darwin Nunez and more is in talks with Manchester United over Real Madrdid’s Marco Asensio.

Asensio has been linked to United in previous weeks as Erik Ten Hag looks to overhaul his squad this summer. 

It’s understood that Ten Hag would like to add attacking players to his squad this summer with Asensio being the latest link.

The 26 year old currently at Real Madrid can play across the attacking frontline, mainly operating on the wing, primarily the right hand side. 

Marco Asensio

United have also been linked with a number of other attacking options this summer. 

Previously mentioned Nunez is a target for United however it looks likely that the striker will join rivals, Liverpool this summer. 

United have also been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony, a player known and liked by Ten Hag that also plays in a similar position to Asesnio.

antony

According to a report from journalist Tomas Gonzalez, “Jorge Mendes is in talks with Manchester United for Marco Asensio.”

It’s not known if Asensio is a desired target by Ten Hag at this stage and time will tell on whether United’s interest is serious.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes is in Talks With Manchester United for Marco Asensio

By Alex Wallacejust now
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees Personal Terms with Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
imago1012386467h
Transfers

Breaking: Frenkie de Jong Willing To Accept Manchester United Transfer

By Alan Bince5 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong is One Step Away from Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Move to Liverpool is All But Done With Manchester United Set to Miss Out

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Daley Blind on 'Conrol Freak' Erik Ten Hag and His Manchester United Future

By Rhys James17 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Report: Manchester United Considering Liverpool Raid For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Rhys James21 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Ajax Winger Antony Could be Erik Ten Hag’s First Manchester United Signing

By Alex Wallace22 hours ago