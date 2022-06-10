Report: Jorge Mendes is in Talks With Manchester United for Marco Asensio

According to a new report, football agent Jorge Mendes who oversees a number of clients including Cristiano Ronaldo, Darwin Nunez and more is in talks with Manchester United over Real Madrdid’s Marco Asensio.

Asensio has been linked to United in previous weeks as Erik Ten Hag looks to overhaul his squad this summer.

It’s understood that Ten Hag would like to add attacking players to his squad this summer with Asensio being the latest link.

The 26 year old currently at Real Madrid can play across the attacking frontline, mainly operating on the wing, primarily the right hand side.

United have also been linked with a number of other attacking options this summer.

Previously mentioned Nunez is a target for United however it looks likely that the striker will join rivals, Liverpool this summer.

United have also been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony, a player known and liked by Ten Hag that also plays in a similar position to Asesnio.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to a report from journalist Tomas Gonzalez, “Jorge Mendes is in talks with Manchester United for Marco Asensio.”

It’s not known if Asensio is a desired target by Ten Hag at this stage and time will tell on whether United’s interest is serious.

