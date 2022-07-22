Jorge Mendes Optimistic That Cristiano Ronaldo Can Sign For Atletico Madrid From Manchester United

According to a new report emerging on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is still said to be very optimistic that his client can sign for Atletico Madrid this summer.

Ronaldo has a legendary legacy at Real Madrid and it would be no surprise if that was to be tarnished should the player move to Atletico ahead of the new season.

The striker is said to be open to the move as he wants to play at the top level of European football with Atletico featuring in next seasons UEFA Champions League, which United are not.

Ronaldo has a rough past with Atletico fans with his success being so prominent at Real Madrid as well as his gestures to fans in the past.

However it could be the summer where Ronaldo chooses a controversial move to be able to get himself back into the Champions League, but the move won’t be easy.

Atletico have distanced themselves from the player so far due to his wage demands ahead of a possible move.

According to El Laguero, Mendes is optimistic that a deal can be done, reporting;

“Jorge Mendes is still very optimistic that Cristiano Ronaldo can sign for Atletico Madrid. The club repeats that it is impossible. But Mendes, as an intermediary and football man, says that if the problem is economic, it can be fixed.”

“Mendes is optimistic and willing to wait for Atletico Madrid to carry out exits first. Until Atleti say that it is impossible no matter what happens, they will continue working.”

