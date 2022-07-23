Jorge Mendes Pushing With European Clubs To Find Cristiano Ronaldo Exit From Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the subject of much speculation in the wide spread press as the player’s agent is now stepping up his pursuit to find his client an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Ronaldo is still yet to speak to Erik Ten Hag and as we know is still yet to train under the new boss, having not attended the pre season tour.

Ten Hag is still said to be keen to speak to Ronaldo ahead of the new season to try and find a resolve on the situation in the coming days with only two weeks until the first game of the season

Ronaldo’s agent, Mendes has already tried to offer his client to many clubs such as Barcelona or Bayern Munich ahead of the season, however all clubs have seemingly rejected the chance to sign the player.

According to transfer market expert and reporter, Fabrizio Romano, Mendes will offer his client to many clubs in the next days.

“Jorge mendes decided to push again with many clubs around Europe for Cristiano exit in the coming weeks

Tuchel said no and Bayern , in public, said no too. But from what i’m told, mendes will try again with these clubs + many other clubs” reported Romano.

