Jorge Mendes To Hold Talks With Manchester United About Joao Felix This Week

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Jorge Mendes is due in England this week to meet a number of clubs about Joao Felix.

Joao Felix is a man whos name is currently dominating the transfer news headlines. The Portuguese forward is set to leave Atletico Madrid as early as the January transfer window, according to some reports.

Felix is attracting interest from a number of clubs across the Premier League including Manchester United. United and Chelsea appear to be two of the more feasible options for the forward to choose from.

However, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have both been listed has potential destinations for the attacker. Villa have been heavily linked with Felix due to their relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Matheus Cunha Joao Felix

Mendes is said to have a good relationship with Villa due to his involvement in the appointment of Unai Emery. However, Felix would be more unsure of any possible move to Villa at this stage.

United have been long term admirers of Felix but would not be prepared to pay the fee which stands around £90million. PSG are listed as a foreign club with interest in signing the forward.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mendes will be in England this week to hold talks with each of the top flight clubs. He reported the following;

“Jorge Mendes is expected in England this week to hold talks with Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle about João Félix.”

