Journalist Claims Agreement In Place For Transfer To Liverpool Of Manchester United Target
A journalist close to Liverpool has claimed that agreements are in place that will see a Manchester United target sign for the Merseyside club.
On transfer deadline day, the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham to Liverpool fell through as the paperwork could not be completed in time.
The 19 year old is out of contract in the summer and therefore can be picked up for a nominal fee, particularly by foreign clubs who would just need to pay compensation to Fulham.
As reported by Anfield Watch, journalist David Lynch told KENN7's youtube channel that an agreement between the clubs, and the player and Liverpool is in place, claiming 'I firmly expect to get it done'.
Manchester United were linked with the England under 18 international earlier in the week but it looks like Liverpool remain in pole position to sign the player.
Until a deal is confirmed, however, interested clubs will continue to track a player widely recognised as one of the game's upcoming talents.
