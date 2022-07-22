Skip to main content

Journalist Claims Manchester United Star Willing To Take A Pay Cut To Leave The Club

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo would be willing to take a pay cut in order to leave the club this summer, claims a journalist.

The 37-year-old has been looking to leave Old Trafford this summer after coming off the back of a terrible season with the English giants, ending the season in a UEFA Europa League spot and without any silverware.

Rumours have been rife about his potential departure from Manchester and the names of a number of clubs have been linked with his signing, with the latest of them being Diego Simeone managed Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

Reports in the media have putting the name of the Spanish club in the same line with that of the Portugal international since the last couple of days.

Ronaldo, who is now acclaimed to be a legendary figure at Atletico Madrid's arch-rivals Real Madrid due to his heroics in the white shirt over the course of nine years since joining the Los Blancos from United in 2009, may be heading towards calling Atleti his new home.

The Los Rojiblancos, who last won the league title in 2020, are reportedly looking to boost their forward line by adding Ronaldo in the mix.

According to Spanish publication Relevo's journalist Matte Moretto, the 5-times Ballon D'Or winner would be willing to take a pay cut on his current wages which he earns in England so that it facilitates a move to the Spanish capital.

The journalist also claims that he wants to return to the Madrid, where he spent nine years during his time with the 14-times UEFA Champions League winners, and won the three-peat in Champions League from 2016 to 2018.

The former Sporting CP player joined United from Italian side Juventus last summer for his second spell at the club after making his name in the game during his first stint in Manchester during his stay there from 2003-2009.

Ronaldo
