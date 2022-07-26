Skip to main content

Journalist Claims 'There Is A Feeling Deal Will Get Done For Manchester United Target'

Manchester United's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has still not reached a successful conclusion, and now there is a new update about the deal.

United's pursuit of the Dutch international hasn't been smooth, with discussions about a potential transfer having started back in May.

After several weeks of talks, both the clubs reached a broad fee agreement, on a €85 million total package, which reportedly consists of a guaranteed fee of €75 million plus €10 million more in add-ons and bonuses.

de jong 2

But due to a particular issue, the deal has not been able to progress forward from this stage.

According to reports in the media, the hold-up in the deal is the deferred wages which the Catalan club owe to the midfielder.

De Jong agreed to defer around €17 million in his wages due to the financial troubles that his employers had to face in the wake of the covid pandemic.

And now, for the move to materialise, he reportedly wants his outstanding wages to be cleared by Barcelona.

There has been no progress from this point forward, in order to break the impasse, but a latest update from a journalist is optimistic from the point of view of United fans.

According to Sky Sports' football correspondent Dharmesh Sheth (as cited by aggregator United Journal), there is still some confidence that a deal for the 25-year-old's move to the Premier League giants will be completed.

If the move indeed happens, it would see the end of de Jong's stint at the club of his dreams, where he arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2019.

de jong 2
