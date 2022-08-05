Skip to main content

Journalist Thinks Frenkie De Jong Will Either Stay at Barcelona Or Join Chelsea

A well known journalist has had his say on the current situation with Frenkie De Jong and has stated that he thinks the Dutch midfielder will either stay at Barcelona or join Chelsea, not join Manchester United. 

The De Jong saga is now into it’s third month of speculation as United fans await an answer on the players future with the club having agreed on a fee already with Barcelona. 

The Dutch midfielder wants to stay at Barcelona and even if he wanted to leave the club, he wouldn’t be able to due to deferred wages he is owed by the club. 

Chelsea have now emerged as direct competitors to United for the signature of De Jong and are interested in signing the midfielder this summer. 

Frenkie De Jong pre-season

Chelsea, in some ways would also have the upper hand on United in the pursuit of the player due to the fact that they have Champions League football next season and United don’t. 

United however have their own attractions for the player with Erik Ten Hag, a manager who he is familiar with, at the helm. 

However, according to Paul Hirst of Times Sport, “Manchester United identified Frenkie de Jong as the ideal player in the holding midfield position, It now looks likely that he will stay at Barcelona or join Chelsea.”

