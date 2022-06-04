Juan Mata Could Remain In The Premier League After Departure From Manchester United

The Spaniard could stay in England with plenty of offers for the departing veteran player.

Mata was confirmed to be leaving Manchester United on Thursday, after spending eight years with the club.

Mata has yet to make a decision as to his future, with several Spanish club reportedly interested as well as Major League Soccer teams, but has made clear he has no interest in retirement.

However there may also be interest closer to home. The 34-year-old could spark interest to different Premier League sides with his wealth of high-level experience.

In his long career, the Spain International has won a range of elite competitions, such as the 2007/08 Copa Del Ray with Valencia, the 2011/12 Champions League with Chelsea as well as the 2010 World Cup for his country.

IMAGO / kolbert-press

Mata's departure is one of many this summer, with Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic following suit in leaving Old Trafford.

The changes are part of a larger overhaul project by new manager Erik Ten Hag, who hopes to bring in replacements in the form of Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong.

The club is also hoping to bring in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and exciting Benfica ace Darwin Nunez.

