Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Juan Mata Could Remain In The Premier League After Departure From Manchester United

The Spaniard could stay in England with plenty of offers for the departing veteran player.

Mata was confirmed to be leaving Manchester United on Thursday, after spending eight years with the club.

Mata has yet to make a decision as to his future, with several Spanish club reportedly interested as well as Major League Soccer teams, but has made clear he has no interest in retirement.

However there may also be interest closer to home. The 34-year-old could spark interest to different Premier League sides with his wealth of high-level experience.

In his long career, the Spain International has won a range of elite competitions, such as the 2007/08 Copa Del Ray with Valencia, the 2011/12 Champions League with Chelsea as well as the 2010 World Cup for his country.

mata

Mata's departure is one of many this summer, with Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic following suit in leaving Old Trafford.

The changes are part of a larger overhaul project by new manager Erik Ten Hag, who hopes to bring in replacements in the form of Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong.

The club is also hoping to bring in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and exciting Benfica ace Darwin Nunez.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

mata
Transfers

Juan Mata Could Remain In The Premier League After Departure From Manchester United

By Kieran Neller24 seconds ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

"Manchester United Hierarchy Scared of Rangnick" says Ex-Man United Defender

By Kaustubh Pandey40 minutes ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Goalkeeper Desperate For Move Away From Old Trafford

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Barcelona are Waiting for an Official Bid for Frenkie De Jong from Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba assessing potential moves to Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG whilst on USA holiday

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

UEFA Nations League: Harry Maguire To Start International Friendly For Against Hungary

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
dalot
Transfers

Enquiry Made For Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot As Erik Ten Hag's Restructuring Continues

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago