Report: Juan Mata Set To Leave Manchester United At The End Of The Season

Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season according to a report.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 33 year old World Cup winner has rarely featured for United in recent months despite signing a new deal last summer.

The Spaniard joined United in 2014 and has made just over 250 appearances since joining from Chelsea for a fee of around £40million.

According to Nicolò Schira, a credible journalist in terms of the transfer market, Mata is set to leave United and become a free agent at the end of the season.

After signing a new contract with United in the Summer of 2021, Mata has made just four appearances for the club this season, playing a total of just 171 minutes in that time.

During his time in Manchester, Mata has won a total of four trophies, including the FA Cup, EFL Cup, Community Shield and the UEFA Europa League.

The Spaniard has scored a total of 51 goals and registered 47 assists during his time so far in a United shirt.

Author Verdict

Mata has been a great servant to United over the years. The 33 year old has scored some important and spectacular goals during his time as 'Red Devil'.

It seems that the best option for both club and player would be to see him depart as a free agent in the summer. Mata would leave United with a great legacy on the pitch as well as being apart of many supporters memories.