Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Juan Mata Showers High Praises For Incoming Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Juan Mata will become a free agent this summer. Manchester United will need to decide the Spaniard's future once Erik ten Hag takes charge on Monday. 

The Dutchman will have a crunch talk with the Spaniard as the former Ajax coaching collegiate enters into Carrington on Monday with preseason preparation and the futures of various Manchester United players in mind.

The Spanish midfielder might play his last game for the Manchester giants this week. as the Red Devils face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. 

mata

In an interview with Athletic's Manchester United writer Laurie Whitwell, the Spanish playmaker revealed that he will be having a conversation regarding future plans with the incoming Dutchman: "I have heard he is very methodical in the way he approaches games, he is very focused and serious on the matter. He wants to win but in a certain way. I just hope, honestly from inside of me, whether or not I am here with him, he can implement that, can be true to himself, and win trophies with this great club.

"This is a unique club, because of the history, because of what we represent, but also the expectations we have to fulfill.”

As per the same report, a conversation is pending with Erik ten Hag and the Spanish international is expected to speak with the manager soon before signing a new contract or exiting the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Juan Mata
Transfers

Juan Mata Showers High Praises For Incoming Manchester United Erik ten Hag

By Alan Bince48 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Injured For Crystal Palace Game

By Alan Bince14 minutes ago
mata
News

Juan Mata Talks About Standards At Manchester United

By Alan Bince33 minutes ago
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Says He is 'Proud' of His Season At Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago
de jong
Quotes

Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Frenkie De Jong Update Amid Manchester United Rumours

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Crystal Palace
Match Day

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | US, Canada, India & Australia

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jaap Stam
Match Day

Revealed: Manchester United Legends Squad To Face Liverpool In 'Legends Of The North Clash' | Stam, Scholes, Yorke & More

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Manchester United Legends v Liverpool Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North | Bryan Robson Takes Charge Of Red Devils

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago