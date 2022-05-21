Juan Mata Showers High Praises For Incoming Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Juan Mata will become a free agent this summer. Manchester United will need to decide the Spaniard's future once Erik ten Hag takes charge on Monday.

The Dutchman will have a crunch talk with the Spaniard as the former Ajax coaching collegiate enters into Carrington on Monday with preseason preparation and the futures of various Manchester United players in mind.

The Spanish midfielder might play his last game for the Manchester giants this week. as the Red Devils face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

In an interview with Athletic's Manchester United writer Laurie Whitwell, the Spanish playmaker revealed that he will be having a conversation regarding future plans with the incoming Dutchman: "I have heard he is very methodical in the way he approaches games, he is very focused and serious on the matter. He wants to win but in a certain way. I just hope, honestly from inside of me, whether or not I am here with him, he can implement that, can be true to himself, and win trophies with this great club.

"This is a unique club, because of the history, because of what we represent, but also the expectations we have to fulfill.”

As per the same report, a conversation is pending with Erik ten Hag and the Spanish international is expected to speak with the manager soon before signing a new contract or exiting the club.

