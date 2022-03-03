Skip to main content
Report: Jude Bellingham Future Decided Despite Manchester United Links

According to a report, Jude Bellingham's short term future has been decided.

The 18 year-old starlet has enjoyed a good first two seasons at Borussia Dortmund, impressing in both the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League - despite his age.

Before his move to Germany, it was reported by many that he could in fact have moved to Manchester United, with Sir Alex Ferguson even said to have been involved in trying to convince the youngster to join. 

However, Bellingham chose to move abroad, despite all the alleged offers from English clubs.

Jude Bellingham

Sport BILD, via Bulinews, reported that the Englishman will stay at his club, until the 2023 summer transfer window opens at the earliest.

The report also stated that the player does not have an exit clause in his contract.

While the star's long-term future may likely lie elsewhere, it seems he will stay for at least one more season. 

