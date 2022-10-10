Jude Bellingham Has A Pick Of His Next Club With Manchester United Interested

Jude Bellingham will be the most sought after player in Europe next summer. A host of giants from across England and Europe will ‘do battle’ next summer in attempts to sign the midfielder.

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City a few years ago. Manchester United had an initial interest in the Englishman when he was leaving Birmingham.

The potential move even went as far as Bellingham visiting United’s training ground. However the young talent decided to move to Germany where he has developed into a star.

Regardless of the past, United alongside clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid will be in the race to sign the player. Next summer will see a huge transfer battle for the signature of the midfielder.

The choice will totally be in Bellinghams hands and the midfielder will almost have a pick of clubs for him to choose from. Liverpool were reportedly leading the race over the summer however it will be a wide open race next summer.

In a new report shared today by the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, it states;

“Bellingham almost has a pick of clubs. United and Liverpool are the most interested English teams, with Manchester City monitoring developments, and Real Madrid the most prominent competitor from abroad.”

All eyes will be on the Bellingham saga that will unfold next summer. All of the clubs that are monitoring the player will want to be the one to land his signature at the closure of the window.

