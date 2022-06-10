Report: Jude Bellingham Remains Top of Manchester United Wishlist
Jude Bellingham, regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City and has taken the Bundesliga by storm.
Bellingham has highly impressed across Europe and has been seen by United as a possible target for the future with the club having looked at signing him before he went to Germany.
United are reported to have made an attempt to sign Bellingham in years gone by before the English international made the decision to move to Dortmund.
Bellingham formed a great partnership with Erling Haaland at Dortmund however the Norwegian striker has now moved to the Premier League with United rivals, Manchester City signing the striker.
With Haaland moving to City, Bellingham has been tipped as one of the next possible departures from Dortmund.
However, it's unexpected that the midfielder will leave the German club this summer.
According to the ever reliable Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic, United still have Bellingham at the top of their wishlist, he reported;
"Jude Bellingham remains top of United’s wishlist, and Murtough was involved in talks before the teenager chose Borussia Dortmund. But any approach would be next summer."
Whitwell reiterates that any approach for Bellingham would be made next summer and not in this window.
