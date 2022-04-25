Skip to main content
Report: Jules Kounde Set to Leave Sevilla This Summer With Manchester United 'Eyeing Up' Move

Manchester United could be prepared to eye up a possible move for Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde this summer as the Frenchman prepares for his exit from the Spanish club, according to a report.

Kounde is a French defender who has raised eyebrows all over Europe due to impressive performances for Sevilla in both league and European competition.

The Frenchman has been targeted by a number of European clubs over the past few windows.

Chelsea are said to be one of the many clubs who could move for Kounde this summer after attempting to sign the centre back in previous windows.

A report in Spain from renowned outlet, Marca suggests that "The door is now ‘wide open’ for Jules Koundé to leave Sevilla, and he wants to ‘pack his bags’ in June, with Manchester United ‘eyeing’ him up."

Kounde is a quick and agile defender who could benefit United's backline by adding an injection of pace and could partner the likes of Harry Maguire.

