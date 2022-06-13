Skip to main content
Jurrien Timber And Pau Torres Both Happy To Join Manchester United Says Fabrizio Romano

Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres are both known to be central defensive targets for Manchester United and are reportedly both said to be happy to move to Old Trafford this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Timber is said to be United's primary defensive target due to his connections with Timber as the pair spent time together at Ajax.

However Torres has been on United's radar for a number of transfer windows and could have moved to the club last summer but instead the Red Devils signed Raphael Varaane.

United could move for both defenders this summer due to the versatility of Timber with the Dutch international able to play both centrally and on the right side.

Pau Torres

Fabrizio Romano delivered an update on the status of both defenders which could be seen as a positive sign for United supporters.

Romano reported; "Both Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres would be happy to join Manchester United this summer."

It's understood that a move for both defenders may only be possible if United are able to raise significant funds.

A move for both players could cost United around £70-80million which would take up a significant part of the summer budget.

If United are able to sign both defenders then it would significantly improve the squads defensive quality under the new reign of Ten Hag.

