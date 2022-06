Report: Jurrien Timber Looks Likely to Become Erik Ten Hag’s First Manchester United Signing

Jurrien Timber is reportedly looking likely to be set to be Erik Ten Hag’s first signing at Manchester United according to a new report.

Timber has been linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford this summer as Ten Hag has prioritised strengthening his defence as one of his first actions at the club.

Timber excelled at Ajax last season under Ten Hag and the Dutch boss is keen to bring Timber to Old Trafford to reunite this summer.

Timber has reportedly been open to a move to Old Trafford this summer with the club also keen to sign the defender.

According to a new report from Sam Pilger, a reporter for The Athletic and various other news outlets;

“Manchester United have held positive talks with Ajax over Jurrien Timber. Ajax are willing sellers, and the player is keen - the final obstacle for the deal is the clubs agreeing the fee. Timber looks like he will be Erik ten Hag’s first signing.”

United fans will be hopeful that a deal can be concluded sooner rather than later.

