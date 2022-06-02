Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Jurrien Timber Transfer to Manchester United Could be OFF

Jurrien Timber’s move to Manchester United could be off the table this summer according to new reports that the defender may want to stay at Ajax to help his dream of reaching the World Cup squad with the Netherlands this summer, claims a new report.

Talks between United and Timber’s agency have been progressing well over the last few weeks with sources suggesting that a deal was growing ever closer. 

However, there is now a suggestion that this deal could be off the table due to the fact that Timber could miss out on a place in the Netherlands World Cup squad if he moves to United this summer.

Timber

Timber is said to be agonising over the deal with his World Cup dream said to be in the balance if he completes the move.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror;

“Manchester United’s potential move for Jurrien Timber is in the balance, he is worried that joining United this summer could put his World Cup dream in jeopardy.”

“Jurrien Timber is now agonising over whether to call the deal off with Manchester United because of fears he could miss the World Cup - although a compromise could see him join the club in the winter transfer window is also on the table.”

United will be most likely looking for clarity on the situation before the possibility of looking at other defensive targets.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Timber
Transfers

Report: Jurrien Timber Transfer to Manchester United Could be OFF

By Alex Wallacejust now
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Ex-England Goalkeeper David James Encourages Kalvin Phillips to Make a Move to Manchester United

By Rhys James8 minutes ago
De Jong
Opinions

Who’ll replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

By Ben Thomas17 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Will Join Juventus This Summer

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Report: Ajax Have High Hopes of Keeping Jurrien Timber this Summer Despite Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace34 minutes ago
Danjuma
News

Report: Arnaut Danjuma to do 'Everything Possible' For Manchester United or Liverpool Move This Summer

By Rhys James37 minutes ago
mata
Quotes

Watch: Juan Mata Sends Emotional Farewell Message to Manchester United Fans

By Alex Wallace57 minutes ago
Juan Mata
News

Manchester United confirm Juan Mata as the third to exit the club this summer

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago