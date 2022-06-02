Report: Jurrien Timber Transfer to Manchester United Could be OFF

Jurrien Timber’s move to Manchester United could be off the table this summer according to new reports that the defender may want to stay at Ajax to help his dream of reaching the World Cup squad with the Netherlands this summer, claims a new report.

Talks between United and Timber’s agency have been progressing well over the last few weeks with sources suggesting that a deal was growing ever closer.

However, there is now a suggestion that this deal could be off the table due to the fact that Timber could miss out on a place in the Netherlands World Cup squad if he moves to United this summer.

IMAGO / ANP

Timber is said to be agonising over the deal with his World Cup dream said to be in the balance if he completes the move.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror;

“Manchester United’s potential move for Jurrien Timber is in the balance, he is worried that joining United this summer could put his World Cup dream in jeopardy.”

“Jurrien Timber is now agonising over whether to call the deal off with Manchester United because of fears he could miss the World Cup - although a compromise could see him join the club in the winter transfer window is also on the table.”

United will be most likely looking for clarity on the situation before the possibility of looking at other defensive targets.

