Report: Juventus Are Not Working on Signing Manchester United Midfielder Nemanja Matic
Juventus are reportedly not working on the signing of Nemanja Matic when his contract expires at Manchester United this summer contrary to other reports.
Matic is set to leave United this summer when his contract expires at Old Trafford.
Matic had been linked to a possible move to Juventus with some reports even suggesting that a deal had been reached and agreed.
The midfielder has been at United for a number of years and has been regarded as a great servant during his time at the club.
Matic received a great reception during his final game for United at Old Trafford.
According to a new report from Romeo Agresti, "Juventus are not working on signing Nemanja Matic from Manchester United."
Matic has interest from a number of European clubs ahead of a free move this summer, including a possible link up with former manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon