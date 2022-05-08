Report: Juventus Are Not Working on Signing Manchester United Midfielder Nemanja Matic

Juventus are reportedly not working on the signing of Nemanja Matic when his contract expires at Manchester United this summer contrary to other reports.

Matic is set to leave United this summer when his contract expires at Old Trafford.

Matic had been linked to a possible move to Juventus with some reports even suggesting that a deal had been reached and agreed.

The midfielder has been at United for a number of years and has been regarded as a great servant during his time at the club.

Matic received a great reception during his final game for United at Old Trafford.

According to a new report from Romeo Agresti, "Juventus are not working on signing Nemanja Matic from Manchester United."

Matic has interest from a number of European clubs ahead of a free move this summer, including a possible link up with former manager Jose Mourinho at Roma.

