Report: Juventus Eyeing Move For Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

Juventus could be now eyeing a move for a Manchester United attacking player in the bid to strengthen their options up front should they fail to sign Alvaro Morata, reports sources from Italy.

Juventus could look to poach one of United’s most improved players under Erik Ten Hag so far if they are fail to land their primary target, Spanish international, Morata.

The Italian giants could approach United over the possible signing of Anthony Martial this summer if they are fail to land their other targets in the transfer market.

United have already stated that Martial is not set to leave the club this summer however Cristiano Ronaldo’s future could yet add a twist to the tale.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Despite Ronaldo’s stance for much of the window so far being focused on departing Old Trafford, new reports have suggested he could very well remain at the club.

With Ronaldo possibly now staying at the club, there could potentially be a twist in the tale of Martial’s future.

A report har emerged stating that Martial was a part of Erik Ten Hag’s plans, however with Ronaldo’s name being put back into the mix, the possibility of a move could now be on.

A report from Di Marzio, via Jacque Talbot has stated;

“Juventus see Manchester United's Anthony Martial as an alternative option to Alvaro Morata, who is yet to sign.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon