Report: Juventus Open Talks With Manchester United Star Paul Pogba

Juventus have opened talks to re sign Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, according to reports.

The Italian giants have reportedly held talks with Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola.

Juventus have tabled a £6.2million a year contract offer for the World Cup winning midfielder, half of what he currently earns at United.

According to Gazetta dello Sport via CaughtOffside, a return to Juventus could be on the cards.

Although, some reports suggest that the large reduction in wages could sway the decision of both the player and agent.

Pogba has been linked to a number of clubs ahead of the summer, including Real Madrid and PSG.

Pogba originally departed United to join Juventus where he excelled his career.

The Frenchman then returned to United in 2016 for £89million but has failed to reach his highest heights.

Pogba has suffered a number of injuries at United and hasn't lived up to his full expectations at Old Trafford.

