Juventus Prepare Official Offer For Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has decided to leave Manchester United this summer. The Frenchman's contract at Old Trafford will expire in June.

The lack of silverware at Manchester United has led to this decision at the end of the club's Premier League campaign. Concrete negotiations took place in Turin between Juventus intermediaries and the player's agent and Mino Raiola's lawyer Rafaela Pimenta.

Currently, the midfielder continues his training and recovery from his muscular injury at the club's Carrington training complex. The World Cup winner thinks that he isn't valued enough at the 20-time Premier League Champions after being booed by the club supporters at his final game for the Red Devils.

Manchester United, ManU v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United s Paul Pogba warming up before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday February 15, 2022. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xMartinxRickettx 65335775

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla of Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Turin-based club have prepared an official proposal for the French midfielder ahead of next season on a four-year basis. The valuation of the offer is around €8 million net. A bonus of €2-3 million is also added to the proposal based on performance and targets achieved at the club per season.

As per the same journalist, his current club Manchester United has been warned about the offer. Along with that, PSG seems to have given up on bringing the Frenchman back to Paris.

More developments will take place this week since Juventus are the only club to place an official bid. Rafaela Pimenta will hold detailed meetings with the Turin club's hierarchy this week.

