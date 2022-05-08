Report: Kalvin Phillips Release Clause Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest
Kalvin Phillips' release clause at Leeds United and the scenario needed to activate it have been revealed amid interest from Manchester United, according to a report.
Phillips is currently at Leeds United and has been at the club since his youth days, coming through the Academy during the clubs time in the Championship.
United have been linked with Phillips for a number of weeks as the club looks toward a new holding midfielder.
It had been revealed in the last week that a handful of Leeds players would be available for a lower fee.
Now, however, according to a report from Mail Sport, "Kalvin Phillips [Linked with Manchester United] has a £25m release clause in the event Leeds United get relegated."
Phillips would be seen as a bargain for a fee as low as that when compared to United's other midfield targets who would be priced above £50million.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon