Report: Kalvin Phillips Release Clause Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest

Kalvin Phillips' release clause at Leeds United and the scenario needed to activate it have been revealed amid interest from Manchester United, according to a report.

Phillips is currently at Leeds United and has been at the club since his youth days, coming through the Academy during the clubs time in the Championship.

United have been linked with Phillips for a number of weeks as the club looks toward a new holding midfielder.

It had been revealed in the last week that a handful of Leeds players would be available for a lower fee.

Kalvin Phillips

Now, however, according to a report from Mail Sport, "Kalvin Phillips [Linked with Manchester United] has a £25m release clause in the event Leeds United get relegated."

Phillips would be seen as a bargain for a fee as low as that when compared to United's other midfield targets who would be priced above £50million.

