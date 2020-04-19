Kane not on United's summer transfer list

Harry Kane has been regularly mentioned in relation to Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, but all may not be as it seems.

There are a few positions United are set to address when they get the chance later this year and attaining a striker could be high on the agenda.

Odion Ighalo's loan should be extended until the end of the season, whenever that may be, however, his future beyond that is unknown.

Sky Sports News' North West reporter James Cooper has revealed some interesting information about Kane in his latest 'Reporter Notebook' though.

According to Cooper, despite mass speculation that he's a target, the England captain isn't on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer wishlist.

It won't happen even if Daniel Levy were to suggest to Ed Woodward he might be prepared to do a deal for Kane. Furthermore, I'm under the impression that although there has been interest previously, Kane's name isn't on United's recruitment list.

Solskjaer is believed to have missed out on both Erling Haaland and Joshua King before opting to bring Ighalo to Old Trafford from China.

All three of those players offer a different style to that of Anthony Martial, which could indicate the United manager is wanting something new for his primary frontman.

Kane was always going to break the bank though and considering we're in a worldwide economic crisis, this transfer window could possibly be the worst ever to do something like that.

He's a mighty fine striker, but it doesn't look like he'll be moving to the red side of Manchester anytime soon.