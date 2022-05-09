Karim Adeyemi's Agent Confirms Manchester United's Interest Despite Borussia Dortmund Transfer

Karim Adeyemi is a hot property who is on the verge of moving to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg. The forward had been high on both Barcelona and Real Madrid's lists.

The German forward preferred a transfer to Signal Iduna Park as the German club had a record of prolific stars graduating to bigger heights in their careers and was highly beneficial in terms of first-team minutes.

Karim Adeyemi's agent Thomas Solomon has confirmed a piece of groundbreaking information to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano: "Manchester United wanted to enter the race - but we want BVB.

“We’re now close to completing the deal with Borussia Dortmund. There will be no release clause included in his five-year deal”

A few days back, Patrick Berger, a German reporter from Sport1 confirmed this bit of news: "Manchester United tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming transfer deal with Karim Adeyemi. The player turned down a top offer (£150k salary per week) as he always wanted to join Borussia Dortmund."

Karim Adeyemi has scored 19 goals in 27 league games this season, and his contributions have helped the Austrian Red Bull side lift the league title. His form has helped him earn a maiden call-up to the German national side earlier this year.

