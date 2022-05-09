Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Karim Adeyemi's Agent Confirms Manchester United's Interest Despite Borussia Dortmund Transfer

Karim Adeyemi is a hot property who is on the verge of moving to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg. The forward had been high on both Barcelona and Real Madrid's lists.

The German forward preferred a transfer to Signal Iduna Park as the German club had a record of prolific stars graduating to bigger heights in their careers and was highly beneficial in terms of first-team minutes.

Karim Adeyemi's agent Thomas Solomon has confirmed a piece of groundbreaking information to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano: "Manchester United wanted to enter the race - but we want BVB.

imago1011547730h

“We’re now close to completing the deal with Borussia Dortmund. There will be no release clause included in his five-year deal”

A few days back, Patrick Berger, a German reporter from Sport1 confirmed this bit of news: "Manchester United tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming transfer deal with Karim Adeyemi. The player turned down a top offer (£150k salary per week) as he always wanted to join Borussia Dortmund."

Karim Adeyemi has scored 19 goals in 27 league games this season, and his contributions have helped the Austrian Red Bull side lift the league title. His form has helped him earn a maiden call-up to the German national side earlier this year.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1011547730h
Transfers

Karim Adeyemi's Agent Confirms Manchester United's Interest Despite Borussia Dortmund Transfer

By Alan Bince53 seconds ago
cavani
Transfers

Edinson Cavani Opens Up On Boca Juniors Interest

By Alan Bince32 minutes ago
imago1011738339h
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring RB Leipzig Defender Nordi Mukiele

By Alan Bince1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
Media

Report: Fabrizio Romano Lastest Update On Manchester United Center Forward Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Ex-Man Utd Defender Gives Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Advice to Club

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano’s Update on Pau Torres and Other Manchester United Defensive Targets

By Alan Bince4 hours ago
Rio Ferdinand
Opinions

Report: 'People Are Beyond Laughing At Us' Rio Ferdinand Embarrassed After Manchester United Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Paul Pogba
News

Report: Man Utd's Paul Pogba Prefers European Giants over Potential Manchester City Switch

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago