Karna Solskjaer Leaves Manchester United Women For Norwegian Club AaFK Fortuna

Manchester United Women's Norwegian forward Karna Solskjaer has left Manchester for Norway. The 19-year-old will play in the 2nd division league in Norway to experience more first-team minutes at the senior level.

The young Norwegian player won the Academy League and the League Cup double - a historic moment for the Women's academy - after the club's relaunch on 28th May 2018.

Karna Solskjaer thrived in the youth team's forward line containing highly-rated talents such as Maria Edwards, Keira Barry, and Alyssa Aherne. Academy Head Coach Charlotte Healy deserves the credit for understanding the potential within these starlets.

imago1009474224h

The forward had made her senior team debut against Bridgewater United after impressing through the ranks of the academy. Karna Solskjaer's move to the Norwegian league was first confirmed by Norway Football Association's website.

AaFK Fortuna represents the Norwegian municipality of Alesund which is known for its ports and is known as the coastal capital of the country. The transfer deal will be permanent.

Karna Solskjaer is the daughter of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Silje Solskjaer and was born in Kristiansund, Norway. Both parents were actively supporting their daughter from the stands for all her games in the league.

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has praised the forward for her top-class performance in the academy leagues where she averaged a goal per game. He also stated that Karna Solskjaer wants to be famous in her own right by improving herself on the pitch.

It is expected that Karna's father and Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will travel back as a whole family to their hometown in Norway. 

