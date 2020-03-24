Stretford Paddock
Koulibaly tells Napoli he wants to leave

Alex Turk

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has told the club's president that he wishes to depart in the summer transfer window.

Koulibaly has been regularly linked with Manchester United across his prime years, but he's stayed at the Serie A club and accumulated over 230 appearances since arriving in 2014.

According to Naples outlet Il Mattino though, Koulibaly has informed Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis of his desire to leave the club during a recent crunch phone call.

The report states that unsurprisingly, United aren't the only club in for his services, with Paris Saint-Germain also interesting in signing the 28-year-old.

I would say this year could be the perfect time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to launch a pursuit for Koulibaly, but the rapidly-growing COVID-19 pandemic pours doubt over whether the summer transfer window will even go ahead.

If things are all good to go ahead once the window comes around though, the Senegal international is bound to be on United's radar.

The Reds have recently been touted to sign a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire, although it isn't believed to be a priority position.

Maguire's summer arrival has sparked vast improvements in United's defence, so acquiring Koulibaly as well would upgrade Solskjaer's backline to another level.

It'd take a substantial offer to lure him away from Italy though, with €100million said to be De Laurentiis' latest valuation.

Whether United can even afford that, considering the club's withstanding interest in Jadon Sancho, remains to be seen.

However, Koulibaly could be on his way out of Naples and Old Trafford is certainly a realistic destination.

