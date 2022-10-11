Kylian Mbappe Wants To Leave PSG With The Premier League A Possible Destination

Could the Premier League truly be the future place to watch both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland battle it out? A new report from Spain suggests this could be the case.

Mbappe signed a new contract at PSG this year. A bumper contract which sees him earn an incredible amount of money, as well as lucratives at the club.

There were major links between Real Madrid and Mbappe over the past couple of summer windows. A move at one point seemed nailed on, however Mbappe chose PSG over the Spanish giants.

A desire to play for Real Madrid however is said to have not gone away. It is just one of the many claims being reported in today’s bulletin from Spanish outlet MARCA.

Reports over the past month or so have labelled the Premier League as a possible destination for Mbappe. It was stated that both Liverpool and Manchester United would look at the possibility whenever the opportunity arose.

Todays new report from MARCA details some extraordinary claims. They report the following;

“The relationship between Kylian Mbappé and PSG is completely broken. In July they already agreed to 'collaborate' with conditions.”

“The main one, few will surprise you, is that their destination was not Real Madrid. This limit has been very clear in the conversations: anywhere but Santiago Bernabéu. Liverpool, which has already tried it in 2022, could be its only feasible option.”

“Mbappé believes that PSG has betrayed him. Real Madrid reacts to this new scenario... because the '7' still wants to wear white one day.”

