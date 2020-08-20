SI.com
Manchester United make late 'concrete move' to sign Lille defender Gabriel

Alex Turk

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in signing Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes in recent weeks and now there have been developments.

Several reports this week, including from Fabrizio Romano, claim both Arsenal and Napoli have agreed a deal with Lille and the player was waiting to make a decision.

However, there looks to be a third and fourth party involved in the race to secure his services and one of those is United.

According to Di Marzio, United have today made a late concrete offer to sign Gabriel and the player would like to make a final decision in the next 48 hours.

It is noted that Arsenal are leading the racing for his signature though, with Sky Italy adding that their current offer stands at €26million plus €4million in add-ons.

It would also seem like the Gunners and Napoli aren't United's only competition, with Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol claiming Paris Saint-Germain have also been in touch today.

If you were to ask me, I'd suggest that United may be too late with other reports seemingly confident that Gabriel now has his heart set on a move to Arsenal.

Snatching the 22-year-old Brazilian from their grasp would make a major coup even sweeter and it'd be a great start to the club's summer dealings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing a left-sided centre-back and Gabriel's ball-playing abilities would suit his style of play nicely alongside Harry Maguire.

There are certainly alternative options should the Reds miss out, but it would appear that his feasible €22million valuation puts him near the top of the list.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, where they discuss United's interest in David Brooks...

Comments

Transfers

