Report: Leeds United Closing In On Manchester United Target Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United were linked with a move to to Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in the past days however a new report has suggested that the player is closing in on a move to rivals, Leeds United.

Sarr scored an early contender for EFL Championship goal of the season on Monday night for Watford against West Brom, in which United scouts were reportedly in attendance for. 

The winger has been on the radar of a number of top Premier League clubs in the past, due to his top performances in the top flight. 

The winger has stayed at Watford up until this point despite the interest and the clubs relegation from the top flight. 

Ismaila Sarr

Despite United’s interest being listed in the past few days, there has now been a new report listing interest from United’s rivals, Leeds. 

According to a new report from journalist Santi Aouna, Leeds are close to an agreement to sign the winger. 

He reports, “Leeds United close to agreement with Watford for Ismaila Sarr, who has been linked to Manchester United.”

Sarr isn’t known to have been a major target for United and was listed as a possible alternative to Ajax winger Antony.

United are beginning to turn to other alternative targets in a handful of positions. 

