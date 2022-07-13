Report: Leeds United In Talks To Sign Former Manchester United Playmaker Juan Mata

Manchester United's bitter rivals Leeds United are said to be interested in and have already held talks with former United playmaker and fan favourite, Juan Mata says a new report.

Mata who is now well into his 30's left Old Trafford at the end of last season due to the expiry of his United contract as the Red Devils decided not to renew the deal.

Mata who played a number of games at the end of last season has reportedly had a number of offers since becoming a free agent, however his latest offer may be one that raises the eyebrows of United supporters.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mata spent a number of years at Old Trafford creating a number of special moments as a player for fans to enjoy.

Whilst playing a number of games at the end of his United career, Mata showcased the ability that he still posses which impressed United fans one final time.

However with Mata being a free agent, he is open and available to speak with any clubs and has been approached by one of United's fierce rivals.

A report from Diario AS via Sport Witness states "Leeds United have contacted Juan Mata’s father to secure his services. Negotiations are slow, but the deal is on track. Both parties ‘want to close the transfer’ of Mata to Leeds."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon