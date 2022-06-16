Report: Leeds United Want To Sign Manchester United Defender Phil Jones

Leeds United are reportedly now interested in signing Manchester United defender Phil Jones this summer according to a new report.

Leeds are one of United's main rivals but are now reportedly said to be looking at signing the central defender this summer.

Jones has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has only played a couple of games in the past few years for United due to a number of injuries.

Leeds could move for the defender as they look to rebuild their squad after a poor Premier League campaign that saw them nearly get relegated from the top flight.

Jones has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer as United look to raise funds for their summer transfer budget.

However, United may possibly struggle to get a reasonable fee for the defender due to his lack of game time and overall contribution over the past years.

According to MARCA, rivals Leeds United have an interest in the defender.

MARCA reported;

"Leeds United want Manchester United's Phil Jones this summer."

Jones may favour the move to be able to stay in England and the Premier League in particular.

The Englishman had been linked with a European move away however, the move broke down.

