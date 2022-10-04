Report: Leicester City Consider Manchester United Star Donny Van De Beek

Manchester United signed Donny Van De Beek in the summer of 2020, under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskajer. Since then, though, the midfielder has not been able to gain himself a place in the team under the three managers he has worked under.

Last season, he managed to engineer a January loan move to Everton in search of game time but did not manage to impress much at Goodison Park.

The arrival of Erik Ten Hag was encouraging for many fans of the player because of the success the two enjoyed together at AFC Ajax before the player made his move to Manchester, but the 25-year-old has not received a single start yet this season.

It looks like the Dutchman will miss out on a World Cup spot, now, and it could be that he makes yet another move in the next transfer window. According to Jeunes Footeux (Via Sport Witness), Leicester City are "Attentive to the situation" regarding Van De Beek.

It is said that The Foxes are in need of a player to compensate for the likely exit of Youri Tielmans, whose contract expires at the end of the season. If they are to make money on the Belgian then they will have to sell in January and bring a replacement in.

Allegedly, a loan with a buy option of £15million is being studied and the player himself has not yet given up on imposing himself in the Premier League. This could be an opportunity for him to get game time.

